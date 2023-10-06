Dfpg Investments LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dfpg Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

