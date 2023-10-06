Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.68

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 398783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after acquiring an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 195,425 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 287,180 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

