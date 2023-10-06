Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 2,516,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,303,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.
