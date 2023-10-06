Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 2,516,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,303,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter.

