Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 3%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.58. Approximately 2,516,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 14,303,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 100,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter.

