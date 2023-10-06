Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Distribution Solutions Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 5.3 %

Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Distribution Solutions Group by 307.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile



Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

