DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells $20,730.00 in Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $20,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 19th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $21,082.50.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $24,787.50.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $30,157.50.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $29,152.50.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.3 %

DoubleVerify stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,712,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,778,000 after purchasing an additional 405,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

