Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $7,455,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $7,822,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $63,330,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

