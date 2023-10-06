DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.73.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

