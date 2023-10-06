Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Shares of EMN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The stock had a trading volume of 115,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,184. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

