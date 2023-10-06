Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

EVV opened at $8.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

