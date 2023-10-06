Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

