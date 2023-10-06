Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $205.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $162.01 and a 12-month high of $225.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
