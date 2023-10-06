Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $215,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $546.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

