Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

SOL stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Emeren Group has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management bought 34,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $114,516.76. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 16,587,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,069,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 415,513 shares of company stock worth $1,300,752. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

