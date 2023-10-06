Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Increased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,589 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 4.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 323,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 53,177 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 36.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities reduced their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 770,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,053. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

