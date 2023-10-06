Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$6.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enerflex traded as low as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.52, with a volume of 82853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.68.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerflex from C$16.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$683.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of C$776.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$790.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 1.0699433 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -9.17%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

