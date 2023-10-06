Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 6,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $97,537.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $505,297. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entrada Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 12.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

