EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $165.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $164.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.15. 843,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

