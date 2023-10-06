Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $821.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $760.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.81.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.60, for a total transaction of $5,732,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

