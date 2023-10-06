Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.96.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $61.22 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $105,109.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,476,065. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

