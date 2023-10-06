Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Euroseas Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. Euroseas had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 57.82%. The company had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euroseas will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Euroseas

About Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 49,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the first quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.