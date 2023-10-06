EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,924 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $18,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,288,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,523,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $18,780.16.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

