EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,924 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $18,932.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,288,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,523,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $18,780.16.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in EverCommerce by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

