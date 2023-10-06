Everest Group (NYSE:EG) PT Raised to $449.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target on the stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $387.08 on Friday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $256.71 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.06.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 47.75 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

