Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Insider Michael Rosehill Purchases 500,000 Shares

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) insider Michael Rosehill acquired 500,000 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($326,362.87).

Everyman Media Group Price Performance

Everyman Media Group stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.70) on Friday. Everyman Media Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.12 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101 ($1.22). The stock has a market cap of £52.43 million, a PE ratio of -821.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

Featured Stories

