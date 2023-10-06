EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
EZCORP Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24.
EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EZCORP
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Analysts See Strong Upside Trade for Undervalued REITs
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.