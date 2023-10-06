EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.58 million. Research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp increased its holdings in EZCORP by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 288,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

