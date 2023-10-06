F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FFIV. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

Get F5 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $155.58 on Thursday. F5 has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $167.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total transaction of $362,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,852 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,643.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,515 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.