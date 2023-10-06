Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 17.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Farmer Bros.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 80,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,794 shares in the company, valued at $786,368.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 684,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.