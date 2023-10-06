Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of FAST opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

