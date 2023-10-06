FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

