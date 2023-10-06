Ferguson Shapiro LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares makes up about 1.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 353.4% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 169.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA SOXS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,630,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,529,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

