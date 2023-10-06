Ferguson Shapiro LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 394 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $26.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.33. The company has a market capitalization of $240.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.