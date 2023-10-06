Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities researchers at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 67,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

