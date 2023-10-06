Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.46 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.67.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

