Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 11,927 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.02. 1,238,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,038. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 630.00, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

