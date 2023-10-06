Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 896,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,570,000 after purchasing an additional 104,297 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,731. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $101.64 and a one year high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

