Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NKE traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

