Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 285.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,504 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.32. 1,604,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,874. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

