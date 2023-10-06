Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $620,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.74. 132,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,417. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.67 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.