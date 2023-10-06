Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $783,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $204.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

