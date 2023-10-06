Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $930,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after acquiring an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $51.83. 1,411,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,027,507. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

