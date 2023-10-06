Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $492,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,979,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $37,642,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after buying an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 286,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total value of $935,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

