Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 15,813 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.2% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 460,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 119,830 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,727,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,853,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,142 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 42,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $25.76. 18,154,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,547,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

