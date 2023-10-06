Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. 8,555,178 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.11.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

