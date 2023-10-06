Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after acquiring an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $24.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,187. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $576.19. The company has a market capitalization of $241.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

