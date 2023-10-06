Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $390,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $894.78. The company had a trading volume of 92,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,114. The company has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $932.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $919.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $705.71 and a 52 week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

