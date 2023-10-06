First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. Stephens upped their target price on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $842.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. Analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

