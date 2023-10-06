First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,608.33.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,355.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,384.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,231.96. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,512.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 164.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after buying an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.