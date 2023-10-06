First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

First Community Stock Up 1.3 %

FCCO opened at $17.70 on Thursday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

First Community Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Community by 314.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in First Community by 4,253.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Stories

