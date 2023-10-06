First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $250,609.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

