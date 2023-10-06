Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 499 shares.The stock last traded at $72.61 and had previously closed at $73.55.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

