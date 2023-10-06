Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 499 shares.The stock last traded at $72.61 and had previously closed at $73.55.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.00.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $655.37 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
