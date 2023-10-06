Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848,432 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $73,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 683,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,811,762. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

