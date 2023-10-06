Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

